Paper slams cricket body for accusing Israel of war crimes

Israeli Daily the Jerusalem Post accidentally slammed the International Cricket Council for accusing Israel of war crimes yesterday.

Meaning to tag the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Twitter, the paper tried to come back from its unfortunate wicket, but the Twittersphere really delivered. In fact, you could say they knocked it for six…

To clarify, the International Cricket Council was inadvertently tagged in the above tweet. They did not accuse Israel of war crimes, but rather the International Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) made the statement. — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) December 22, 2019

@mevanworth the inevitable crossover has finally occurred — Paul Hunt (@HaulPunt) December 22, 2019

Are you absolutly sure they didn't ? Has anyone asked them ? — FIIIIIVEEE GOOOLLLD Balaclava Bobs . (@Cole_not_Coal_) December 22, 2019

The mistake led to Twitter users airing a lot of their own grievances of alleged “war crimes” committed in the cricketing world:

To be fair Michael Holding bowling to Brian Close should have been referred to @IntlCrimCourt — jeremy young (@bluemedia68) December 22, 2019

Lmao I wouldn’t put war crimes past the icc — Haroon 🇵🇰 (@Haroon_743) December 22, 2019

ahahaha well there are times when i wish the ICC would go to the ICC if ya know what i mean — hence therefore (@hence_therefore) December 22, 2019

I thought ball tampering was a big issue but The Hague trumps it. 😂 — Robert Agnew (@AgnewRagnew) December 22, 2019

The International Cricket Council still hasn’t explained the travesty of the World Cup final — Hank Scorpio (@hank_scorpio05) December 22, 2019

Others got a bit questioned Israel’s issues with “boundaries”.

Gone to a TV replay to see if Israel is entitled to claim that boundary. — Modern Briton #FBPE (@ModernBriton) December 22, 2019

There's a pun lurking here about Israel and boundaries but I haven't quite got there yet — Miserable Old Git (@ThatBurkeBarry) December 22, 2019

The @IDF have been tampering with the seam on their missiles to get a nice swing into Palestine. @ICC need to investigate ASAP. — Mike (@Tilet_) December 22, 2019

"The bowler's Holding, the batsman's Territory." — Ellis Pratt (@ellispratt) December 22, 2019

Some just went with the cricket puns.

that's a Wide Angled No-Ball 😁😆😁 — Hash (@asinharoy) December 22, 2019

When asked how this error was made, they said “we’re stumped!” — Para-Sandy (@ParaSandy) December 23, 2019

The Oxford Dictionery definition of being on a sticky wicket? — David (@Spikeyorks) December 22, 2019

I can’t stop giggling about this one. Sorry. I have a wicket sense of humour. — Le Comte de St Germain (@comte_st) December 22, 2019

While others demanded a response from other sporting bodies.

What was the FA's stance on this? World Darts have been conspicuous in their silence too imho…… — Grayson🏃💨 (@floppyrace) December 22, 2019

With all the attention the mistake received, social media users advised the Jerusalem Post’s social media manager to take a break.

Take an early tea ☕ — Andrew Sheppard (@ted_sheppard) December 22, 2019

