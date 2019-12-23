Portuguese / Spanish / English

Paper slams cricket body for accusing Israel of war crimes

December 23, 2019
Jim Allenby of Somerset looks despondent with Moeen Ali of Worcestershire behind him during the Royal London One-Day Cup Quarter Final between Somerset and Worcestershire at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 17 August 2016 in Somerset, United Kingdom. [Julian Herbert/Getty Images]
Israeli Daily the Jerusalem Post accidentally slammed the International Cricket Council for accusing Israel of war crimes yesterday.

Meaning to tag the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Twitter, the paper tried to come back from its unfortunate wicket, but the Twittersphere really delivered. In fact, you could say they knocked it for six…

The mistake led to Twitter users airing a lot of their own grievances of alleged “war crimes” committed in the cricketing world:

Others got a bit questioned Israel’s issues with “boundaries”.

Some just went with the cricket puns.

While others demanded a response from other sporting bodies.

With all the attention the mistake received, social media users advised the Jerusalem Post’s social media manager to take a break.

