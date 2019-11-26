Portuguese / Spanish / English

#Jews4Labour trends after calls not to back UK’s Corbyn

November 26, 2019
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, 4 November 2019 [Jeremy Corbyn/Flickr]
The hashtag Jews4Labour is trending in the wake of UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis’ scathing attack accusing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of allowing anti-Semitism to take root in his party, which he made in the Times newspaper.

With the UK heading to an election on 12 December, Mirvis said that Corbyn was “not fit for high office”.

In response to the comments that people should “vote with their conscience”, Jewish people are hitting back and pledging their support to Labour.

Others called out what they perceive as the “weaponization” of anti-Semitism

Others wanted to know if the mainstream media would be reporting the trending hashtag “Jews4Labour”.

Others called into question Mirvis’ political leanings.

Earlier today, Labour Lord Alf Dubs, who himself escaped Nazi persecution on the Kindertransport, said that Rabbi Mirvis had gone “too far”, and that Jeremy Corbyn was fit to be prime minister and is not an anti-Semite.

