Jews4Labour trends after calls not to back UK’s Corbyn

The hashtag Jews4Labour is trending in the wake of UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis’ scathing attack accusing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of allowing anti-Semitism to take root in his party, which he made in the Times newspaper.

Fantastic to see #Jews4Labour trending at no.1 in the UK. There is hope. — Mr V🌹 #GTTO (@LordMVee) November 26, 2019

With the UK heading to an election on 12 December, Mirvis said that Corbyn was “not fit for high office”.

In response to the comments that people should “vote with their conscience”, Jewish people are hitting back and pledging their support to Labour.

I joined Labour to get rid of all forms of oppression and injustice, including antisemitism. And it is precisely because I oppose racism, antisemitism, injustice that I am campaigning for Labour and Jeremy Corbyn to be our Prime Minister. https://t.co/iqmL7CnUOr #Jews4Labour pic.twitter.com/8EGUCzVSDR — JamieSW 🔥 (@jsternweiner) November 26, 2019

I am Jewish and will be canvassing for Labour this weekend. I passionately want a @jeremycorbyn government that will represent the Jewish values I believe in, like compassion and belief in community. #Jews4Labour — Henry Stewart (@happyhenry) November 26, 2019

I echo these sentiments. As a British Jew, I want a fairer society, and for antisemitism to be fought against. These things are not mutually exclusive. I'll be voting @UKLabour on December 12th. #Jews4Labour #LabourParty https://t.co/G1NnagYLEM — Rob Bentall (@robbentall) November 26, 2019

As a Jewish UK resident, lemme make this clear: Ephraim Mirvis doesn't speak for me The real threat to this country is the far-right extremism enabled by the Tories. Labour isn't perfect but it's our only real chance to stop it#Jews4Labour #JewsAgainstBoris — Alon Lischinsky (@alischinsky) November 26, 2019

#Jews4Labour I am Jewish, over 50 a #Labour party member and I have met #JeremyCorbyn he is without any doubt against any forms of hatred against religious beliefs.

This anti-semitic redorick pops up every time a socialist is close to winning.

The establishment is scared! — Lisa Scher 🌹 (@LisaScher) November 26, 2019

Others called out what they perceive as the “weaponization” of anti-Semitism

No. We’ve been doing this for too long. When Mirvis talks of the soul of the nation, and claims to speak for me, I won’t accept it. As a Jewish Labour member for 30yrs, I find his behaviour despicable. #notmyrabbi #Jews4Labour — citysoul (@citysoul5) November 26, 2019

Today I'm feeling terrible that my religious identity is being used to argue that an obvious anti-racist is an #Antisemite. #Antisemitism is awful and must always be fought, but it is simply not the case that #Corbyn or #Labour is antisemitic. #jewsforjeremy #Jews4Labour — Simon Goodman (@DrSimonGoodman) November 26, 2019

The chief rabbi doesn’t speak for me, and I won’t be told by flip-flop media liberals that I should not challenge him because it is bad for the ‘optics’. This nonsense (which dangerously trivializes antisemitism) can’t keep going unchallenged #Jews4Labour — Socialist_9141 (@1984Marxist) November 26, 2019

Others wanted to know if the mainstream media would be reporting the trending hashtag “Jews4Labour”.

Are you going to retweet anyone from the trending #Jews4Labour — Suheyla Topuz🌹 (@SuheylaTopuz) November 26, 2019

This is a very representative tweet of the #Jews4Labour hashtag. An interesting alternative to the narrative in the news today. Things are rarely as the narrative presented by media. https://t.co/PQI9cuhQOF — Dom (@domandarsi) November 26, 2019

Yet these voices of #Jews4Labour somehow don't seem to cut through on the big media channels. It's a mystery, is what it is https://t.co/vL5bRiIoJy — BrownOwl (@BrownOwl20) November 26, 2019

We look forward to your "wall-to-wall" coverage of the internet backlash to the rabbi's claims by thousands of Jews (currently trending) he purports to represent.. #jewsforjeremy #Jews4Labour Or is this yet another simple BBC mistake? — Furious Prole 🚩 (@RedWizza) November 26, 2019

Others called into question Mirvis’ political leanings.

Has the Chief Rabbi expressed concern re: Johnson as editor of the Spectator, editing raving antisemite Taki? Johnson's silence re Rees-Mogg's antisemitic jibes, RTing of an AfD tweet, hanging out with Traditional Britain Group? Or Johnson's congratulations of election of Orban? — Michael Rosen (@MichaelRosenYes) November 26, 2019

Chief Rabbi Mirvis is a Tory activist. Why is this not mentioned in our ,supposedly impartial, public broadcaster's news output @BBCNews #r4today? pic.twitter.com/Z8ZMhyeL8n — James James (@Tingaling007) November 26, 2019

Earlier today, Labour Lord Alf Dubs, who himself escaped Nazi persecution on the Kindertransport, said that Rabbi Mirvis had gone “too far”, and that Jeremy Corbyn was fit to be prime minister and is not an anti-Semite.

