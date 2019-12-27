Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Syria mulls filing lawsuit against US over ‘plundering oil’

December 27, 2019 at 10:42 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Middle East, News, Syria, US
Oil reservoir in Syria on 1 November 2019 [Ömer Yasin Ergin/Anadolu Agency]
Oil reservoirs in Syria on 1 November 2019 [Ömer Yasin Ergin/Anadolu Agency]
 December 27, 2019 at 10:42 am

Syria is considering the possibility of filing an international lawsuit against the United States (US) over stealing local oil, the Syrian presidency’s political and media adviser announced yesterday.

Speaking to Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen, Buthaina Shaaban accused the US of “plundering Syrian oil”, condemning the move.

This is not the first time that Damascus has announced its intention to take action against Washington over the same oil issue. In November, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad said his government would file a complaint to the United Nations (UN) over what he described as “the US’ theft” of the Syrian oil.

US President Donald Trump has announced that American forces have secured the oil fields in north-eastern Syria, proposing that international oil company Exxon Mobil, or another US oil company, could manage them. His proposal sparked widespread criticism.

READ: Russia FM slams US’ ‘robbery’ of Syria oil fields

Is the US exploiting Syrian oil fields? - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Is the US exploiting Syrian oil fields? – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Categories
Asia & AmericasMiddle EastNewsSyriaUS
Show Comments
Show Comments