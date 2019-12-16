US sends more troops to Syria oil fields

The United States has recently deployed more military reinforcements to Syria’s northeastern oil fields controlled by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia, Anadolu reported.

The agency quoted local sources in the Syrian governorate of Deir Ez-Zor as saying that the US troops entered the area on Saturday night from the Al Waleed border crossing – also known as Al-Tanf crossing – with Iraq and headed towards the oil fields south of Hasakah governorate.

According to the sources, the convoy of logistic reinforcements consisting of about 100 trucks, ambulances as well as buses and fuel tanks.

In early December, a US reinforcements convoy of 150 trucks entered Syria from the Al Waleed and Zamalka border crossings and headed towards the oil fields of Deir Ez-Zor.

US President Donald Trump has previously said he will not allow Daesh to seize the oil fields in northern Syria and will keep troops in the country to this end.

Russia, however, questioned America’s intentions saying it only wants to steal Syria’s oil.