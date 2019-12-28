Sisi and Putin agree on importance of resolving Libya crisis

Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, held a phone conversation on Friday with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, where they agreed on the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries, in an attempt to resolve the Libyan crisis.

This move comes one day after Al-Sisi held two telephone calls with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, and Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, to discuss the same matter.

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian presidency, Al-Sisi and Putin agreed on the necessity of sustaining efforts to settle the Libyan crisis between the two countries.

Spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency, Bassam Radi, disclosed that the telephone conversation addressed the developments of the situation in Libya, where the two sides agreed to combat armed militias and terrorist groups and put an end to illegal foreign intervention in Libyan affairs.

