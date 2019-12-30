Netanyahu’s son wants British diplomats ‘kicked out’ of Israel

The son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes that British diplomats will soon be “kicked out” of Israel following a tweet by consulate staff in Jerusalem in which the Palestinian territories were referred to as “occupied”.

Yair Netanyahu, who is known for his controversial outbursts on social media, made the comments late on Friday after the British Consulate announced that Prince Charles will be making his first visit to the area in January. The consulate in Jerusalem represents the British government in the city as well as the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Prince Charles, it was revealed on 18 December, will visit the Occupied Palestinian Territories next month. The Prince of Wales will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank, where the heir to the throne will “undertake engagements”.

“God willing you guys will be kicked out of Israel soon,” wrote the Prime Minister’s 28-year-old son. “Until then, I’m thinking of visiting the occupied lands of Scotland or Wales, which would you recommend?”

God willing you guys will be kicked out of Israel soon. Until then I’m thinking of visiting the occupied lands of Scotland or Wales, which do you recommend? — Yair Netanyahu 🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) December 27, 2019

Responses to Yair Netnayahu’s explosive comment highlighted the major differences in human rights between the occupied territories and constituent parts of the United Kingdom. They pointed out, for example, that British citizens in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have full civil and political rights, unlike Palestinians living under Israeli occupation, and so such a comparison is invalid.

Hey jackass, the people of Scotland & Wales have full Democratic rights today, & can vote & travel anywhere they want. When is Apartheid Israel going to give Palestinians under military occupation full voting rights & allow them to travel freely to Haifa & Akka & Tel-Aviv? — Omar Baddar (@OmarBaddar) December 28, 2019

When Palestinians have both a free an equal vote in the Israeli elections AND constitutionally protected self-government as a country within a federal arrangement, then your comparison will be slightly closer to valid. Maybe you should tell your dad to try it out — Dubious fellow (@dubikan) December 28, 2019

Scots and Welsh can vote in British elections. When will you allow west bank Palestinians to vote in Israeli elections?

You little apartheid lover. — Golden Horde (@Golden__Horde) December 28, 2019

Netanyahu Junior later hit out at an Israeli journalist, Barak Ravid, who is currently working for Channel 13 News, calling him a “fool” for criticising his comments and attempting to defend them by claiming that the British Consulate in Jerusalem “pretends to be the embassy to the non-existing country of ‘Palestine’.”

He added that “Northern Ireland is recognised as part of Britain by the entire world” and “nobody disputes Britain sovereignty there and claims [that] it belongs to the Republic of Ireland.” The status of Northern Ireland is, of course, challenged by Irish Republicans who want Ireland to be reunited as a single Irish state.

You fool. It’s on the British consulate in Jerusalem that pretends to be the embassy to the non existing country of “ Palestine”. God willing this “embassy” in Jerusalem will be kicked out soon. — Yair Netanyahu 🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) December 27, 2019

The “Occupied Palestinian Territories” is used by the UN to describe the West Bank and the other areas in historic Palestine that Israel seized during the 1967 Six Day War.

This is not the first time that Yair Netanyahu has courted trouble on social media. In April, he was trolled after attempting to claim that Palestine never existed because there is no letter “P” in the Arabic language. Responses pointed out that, using own logic, this would mean that Jews do not exist, given the absence of the letter “J” in the Hebrew language. He was also banned from Facebook in December for anti-Muslim hate speech and inciting against Palestinians.