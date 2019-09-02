Netanyahu’s son: Ex-US envoy to Israel trying to ‘destroy Jewish state’

The son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused former US ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk of trying to “destroy the Jewish state” on Twitter.

The pair clashed after news broke that Netanyahu was allegedly “frantically” trying prevent a meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and US President Donald Trump, according to Channel 13 reporter Barak Ravid.

Scoop: Netanyahu frantically tried to reach Trump for hours on Sunday to block Zarif meeting but the President couldn't take his call – @jonathanvswan and me report for @axios and @newsisrael13 https://t.co/nMyfXTxh2l — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) August 29, 2019

Indyk then tweeted: “I’ve been on the other end of those phone calls many times from desperate Bibi [Netanyahu] aides insisting that he has to speak to the President or SecState IMMEDIATELY. When he’s in panic mode the fact that the President is in meetings with other world leaders is irrelevant.”

He continued, speculating on Netanyahu’s standing in the elections: “I wonder whether kowtowing over the Taib/Omar visit, silence in the face of Trump’s “loyalty” accusations, and now inability to speak to Trump when Israel’s vital interests are on the line, will affect Bibi’s standing in the polls. So far he hasn’t been able to move the needle.”

Netanyahu’s son, Yair, hit back to say: “Wow. The prime minister of Israel insisted to talk to president Clinton as equal and see himself as a world leader and not as a ghetto Jew or as a court jew. I know it’s hard for you to see a proud Jew. You guys are used to Epstein type (sic).”

READ: Sara Netanyahu demands to enter cockpit after pilot failed to welcome her aboard

Yair then tweeted Ravid’s story, claiming the journalist had no sources in the White House, and described it as “fake news”.

He announced on Twitter: “Hi everyone. I know for a fact that Barak Ravid is boycotted in the American administration for his lies and fake news. Nobody there talk to him. Not even the person that makes the coffee in the White House. Fake news!”

Indyk took the opportunity to refute Yair’s claims, saying: “Hi everyone. I know for a fact that Barak Ravid has excellent sources in the Trump Administration. Many people talk to him and his Axios colleagues. Including the people who make coffee. Fake news indeed!”

Hi everyone. I know for a fact that Barak Ravid has excellent sources in the Trump Administration. Many people talk to him and his Axios colleagues. Including the people who make coffee. Fake news indeed! https://t.co/Y0LCgwxcSq — Martin Indyk (@Martin_Indyk) August 29, 2019

Yair responded: “Hi Martin thank god you have connections in this administration and this WH [White House] like I did at the Obama’s (aka none). So sorry that your endeavor to destroy the Jewish state in the 90s didn’t succeed. Try next time.”

This is not the first time Yair Netanyahu has had trouble on social media.

In April, he was trolled after attempting to claim that Palestine never existed because there is no letter for “P” in Arabic, to which users responded that by his own logic Jews did not exist, given the absence of the letter “J” in the Hebrew language.

He was banned from Facebook in December for anti-Muslim hate speech and inciting against Palestinians.