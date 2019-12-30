Sudan activists organise sit-in in Khartoum, demanding Bashir extradition to ICC

On Sunday, Sudanese activists organised a sit-in in the capital of Khartoum, demanding to extradite ousted president, Omar Al-Bashir, to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over crimes committed in Darfur, Anadolu Agency reported.

The participants raised Sudanese flags and held banners reading “For the war victims” and “For the victims of the chemical attacks.”

“We protested to bring attention to the necessity of handing Al-Bashir to the ICC and make sure that the crimes committed against our people in Darfur will not be subject to statute of limitations”, Ahmad Abdullah, a protester told the news agency.

“Our people still live in the camps and in neighbouring countries, because of the war ignited by the previous regime in Darfur,” he added.

