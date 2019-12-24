Sudan opens investigation into Darfur Bashir-era crimes

Sudan’s public prosecutor yesterday announced the launch of an investigation into crimes committed in the Darfur region by members of the regime of ousted former president Omar Al-Bashir.

“We have launched an investigation into the crimes committed in Darfur from 2003,” Tagelsir Al-Heber told local media, adding that the investigation would look into “cases against former officials of the Bashir regime.”

Al-Heber said that he would consider “crimes against genocide and humanity,” for which the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued two arrest warrants in 2009 and 2010 against Bashir.

He pointed out that the trial might take place outside Sudan, raising concerns over the possibility of Bashir being extradited to the ICC in Netherland’s The Hague.

Al-Bashir was removed from power by the military in April after months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.

After his overthrow, authorities seized seven million euros, $351,000 and five million Sudanese pounds from his home. Prosecutors had accused him of corruption, possession of foreign currency and receiving gifts illegally. He is also under investigation for his role in the 1989 coup in which he took power.

Since his ouster, Al-Bashir has been held in Kober prison in the Sudanese capital city of Khartoum.