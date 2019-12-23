Sudan Forces of Freedom and Change call on premier to dismiss two ministers

The Sudanese Forces of Freedom and Change has asked Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok to replace the ministers of foreign affairs and agriculture due to their poor performance, local media reported.

The Sudan Tribune newspaper yesterday quoted sources as saying that the alliance has recommended the prime minister dismiss Foreign Minister Asma Abdullah for her poor performance and Agriculture Minister Issa Othman for causing the failure of the agricultural season in the Gezira project.

According to the sources, Hamdok asked the alliance to give him some time to assess the performance of all the ministers, Russia Today reported.

The sources revealed that the alliance also has reservations regarding the performance of Information Minister Faisal Muhammad Salih.

Hamdok was sworn in on 21 August after a political agreement between the army and the Forces of Freedom and Change Alliance.

READ: Sudan hovers between hope and fear on first anniversary of protest movement