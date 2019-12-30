Turkey’s defense sector makes strong showing in 2019

Over the past year, Turkey took significant steps in its indigenous defense sector, from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to tanks and warships.

Turkey’s state-run and private defense and aviation companies developed, tested and delivered aerial, naval and land systems during 2019.

In 2019, the country’s leading aviation company Baykar’s Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) – named Akinci – took off for the first time, making Turkey one of four countries able to produce UCAVs.

READ: Turkey, Malaysia sign 15 cooperation deals

Another aviation giant, Turkish Aerospace, tested its Aksungur UAV, capable of doing 180 kilometers per hour (112 miles per hour), with the vehicle later entering the Turkish Armed Forces’ (TSK) inventory.

The TSK also received Turkish Aerospace’s Anka-S model UAVs, controllable via national satellites.

Turkish Aerospace delivered its new Atak-type multi-role combat helicopters and a number of Atak helicopters, with TSK inventories reaching 55.

READ: Erdogan says Turkey will increase military support to Libya if necessary

The defense firm also successfully completed tests for the second phase of the Atak helicopter, which boasted additional electronic combat systems.

The Turkish Aerospace’s multi-role utility helicopter, Gokbey, made its first certification flight in July.

The year also saw the delivery of Russia’s S-400 air defense system to Turkey. The system is expected to go online in 2020.