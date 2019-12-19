Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey, Malaysia sign 15 cooperation deals

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Muhammed (R) in Putrajaya, Malaysia on 18 December 2019. [Metin Aktas - Anadolu Agency]
Turkey and Malaysia yesterday signed 15 joint cooperation agreements in various fields, including defence, science and technology.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad met in Kuala Lumpur yesterday to attend the signing of the 15 pacts.

Turkey’s Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank and Malaysian Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Yeo Bee Yin signed the agreement on science and technology.

The Turkish Minister of Defence Hulusi Akar and his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Sabu, signed the defence agreements.

