Netanyahu: Israel will soon normalise ties, sign peace with Arab states

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested that normalisation and formal peace agreements will be made with several Arab states, last night during at a Likud event in Tel Aviv.

“I intend in the coming years to conclude normalisation and peace agreements with several Arab countries,” Netanyahu said recalling his visit to the Sultanate of Oman, a country with which Israel currently has no formal diplomatic relations.

Speaking to supporters about his landslide victory to remain, leader of the Likud party, Netanyahu also touted his past achievements and pledges for the future, including bringing American recognition of Israeli sovereignty over all illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. Additionally, he spoke about tomorrow’s hearing at the High Court of Justice’s on whether a candidate with pending indictments should be allowed to form and lead a government.

Hinting towards further normalisation with Arab, in particular, Gulf states, Netanyahu retweeted a post by UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nayhan along with the message that “The time has come for normalisation and peace.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Sports and Culture Minister Miri Regev have previously visited Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Israel will also be taking part in Dubai’s upcoming Expo 2020.

At present only two Arab states have diplomatic ties with Israel, Jordan and Egypt. However, informal relationships have increased with other Arab states following US President Donald Trump being elected in January 2017.