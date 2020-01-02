Morocco to extend maritime borders over Western Sahara territorial water

The Moroccan parliament’s Committee of Foreign Affairs and National Defence has recently approved two bills extending Rabat’s maritime boundaries over the territorial water of the Western Sahara disputed region.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita who presented two draft bills before the committee members on 16 December said they aim to consolidate Rabat’s authority over its naval territory.

On 21 December the ruling Spanish Socialist Party rejected the bills, saying the demarcation of Morocco’s maritime borders should be done within the framework of a joint agreement and not as a unilateral step .

Meanwhile, President of the Spanish Canary Islands Angel Torres said: “Spain will not allow Morocco to touch a single mile of Canary waters.”

READ: To avoid export controls, Spain company classed military ships for Morocco as rescue vessels

The Spanish Air Force later released a short video showing Spanish F-18 fighter jets flying over the Canary Islands in what media reports considered pressure on Morocco.

The Polisario Front also rejected the two bills saying Morocco has no right to impose sovereignty over the Western Sahara’s territorial waters.