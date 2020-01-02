Yemen court sentences Hadi to death over treason 

The Specialised Criminal Court in the Yemeni capital Sanaa has sentenced exiled President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and his Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed to death after convicting them of high treason, abuse of government estates and looting the country’s treasury, reported Yemen Press.

The court ruling, made on Tuesday also found former Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Yamani guilty of “unlawful communication with the Israeli entity, committing acts with intent to prejudice the independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Yemen”

Judge Mujahid Al-Amadi presided over the session which handed death sentences against the three officials and ordered the confiscation of all their real estate assets inside and outside the Republic of Yemen and handing it to the state treasury.

The penal court obligated the “convicts hand over the amount of one million and 500 thousand riyals [$5,992] as litigation wages to the lawyers who took charge of their defence.”

The Yemeni capital and much of the north has been under the control of the Houthi-led alliance with the Yemeni armed forces since 2014 which resulted in the ousting of Hadi who fled to Saudi Arabia the following year. Saudi Arabia headed a coalition of mainly Arab states who intervened in Yemen in an effort to reclaim Houthi gains. In 2016, the National Salvation Government was formed of a political alliance between the Houthi movement and the General People’s Congress party who were loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

