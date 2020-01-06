Egypt activist dies in Scorpion prison after medical negligence

Egyptian activist Mahmoud Abdel-Majeed Mahmoud Saleh died inside Egypt’s notorious Scorpion Prison on Saturday evening as a result of medical negligence, his sister said.

Saleh, a 46-year-old father of four, used to work in media, printing and publishing.

There are no specific figures concerning detainees who die in Egyptian prison. However, Egypt’s Adalah Centre for Rights and Freedoms documented the death of 22 detainees due to medical negligence in the first seven months of 2019.

In another report, the UK based Arab Organisation for Human Rights said it had documented the death of 717 people in various detention facilities, including 122 who had died of torture, 480 who had died as a result of medical negligence and 32 who had died as a result of overcrowding and poor detention conditions.

