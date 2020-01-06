Israel transfers Palestine prisoners from Rimon to Nafha 

Israeli occupation Special Forces yesterday raided Section 6 of Rimon Prison and transferred all the Palestinian prisoners to Nafha Prison in the Negev, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Committee (PPC) said.

Nafha Prison is located in the Negev, which is the largest desert in Palestine and suffers from extreme hot and cold climates, with winters being more acute than in other parts of the occupied territories.

The PPC said that the prisoners were removed from Rimon to Nafha Prison without being allowed to take any of their belongings, including blankets and winter clothes.

Prisoners in Rimon announced that they are planning to protest against the move and the other Israeli violations against them, mainly the attacks against female prisoners and in support of hunger striker Ahmed Zahran.

Forty-two-year-old Zahran from Deir Abu-Mesh’al neighbourhood in the outskirts of occupied Ramallah was arrested in March. He is a married father of four who has spent a total of 15 years in Israeli jails. He launched his hunger strike in June last year.

Rights groups have reported that there are currently 5,500 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, including 41 females, 230 children, 1,000 patients and 450 being held under administrative detention.