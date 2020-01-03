Report: Israel issued 1,022 administrative detention orders against Palestinians in 2019

The Palestinian Prisoners Centre for Studies said yesterday that Israel has issued 1,022 administrative detention orders against Palestinians in 2019.

The group said in a statement that there were ten per cent more administrative detention orders – imprisonment without charge or trial – issued by Israeli courts in 2019 compared to 2018 when 920 orders were documented.

Spokesman Riyad Al-Ashqar said 380 new administrative detention orders were issued in 2019; the majority against previously freed prisoners, compared with 642 renewals.

Some prisoners had their detention orders renewed for the sixth time, Al-Ashqar explained.

Twenty per cent of the orders were issued I the occupied West Bank cities of hebron, Ramallah and Bethlehem.

