PLO official: Israel obstructing Palestine elections

Secretary-General of the PLO Executive Committee Saeb Erekat said that Israel is obstructing the Palestinian elections by not allowing to have them take place in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

In an interview with the Anadolu Agency, Erekat said the Palestinian leadership is making every possible effort to hold the elections.

“The Palestinian leadership cannot accept elections without the city of Jerusalem,” he said, adding that he had sent letters to a number of international bodies, including the European Union to compel Israel to agree to holding elections in Jerusalem.

The Palestinian official explained that holding the elections without Jerusalem means accepting the United States’ recognition of the city as the capital of Israel.

“Some say we should issue a presidential decree to hold the elections before obtaining Israel’s approval, but this is not possible, because Israel’s lack of approval will cancel the decree,” he said.

