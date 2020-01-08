Algeria PM dismisses general managers of state TV, communications company

The Algerian prime minister yesterday dismissed the general managers of the Algerian Public Television Company (EPTV) and the National Publishing and Advertising Agency (ANEP) only a few months after their appointment.

The Algerian news agency quoted a statement issued on behalf of the prime minister as saying that “the tasks of the General Manager of the Public Establishment of Television, Salim Rebahi, and the general manager of the National Publishing and Advertising Agency, Mounir Hemaidia, have been terminated on Tuesday”.

The statement did not provide details about the reasons for their dismissal or who will succeed them.

In May 2019, then interim president, Abdelkader Bensalah, appointed Rebahi and Hemaidia to their posts as part of a decision that included the heads of several major companies and entities believed to be affiliated with the government of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

