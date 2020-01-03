Algeria declares rejection of foreign interference in Libya, talks about political solution

Algeria announced, on Thursday, a long position against the Turkish interference in Libya, according to its foreign minister, who confirmed his country’s objection to “all forms of foreign interference in Libya’s internal affairs.”

The Algerian position came in conjunction with the deliberation held today, Thursday, by the Turkish parliament to discuss sending troops to Libya and vote on a memorandum authorising Turkish military intervention in Tripoli.

Sabri Bogadom issued statements in the capital Algiers, saying: “We abide by the will of the Libyan people concerning reaching a political solution to the Libyan crisis, based on the agreement of all its components away from any external interference.”

In the same context, Bogadom announced that Algeria would launch various initiatives in the coming days to reach a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Libya.

He added: “In the next few days, Algeria will undertake many initiatives towards finding a peaceful solution to the Libyan crisis, employing the efforts of Libyans parties exclusively,” without clarifying the nature of this solution.

Bogadom urged the warring parties to stop the fighting and to resort to a peaceful and political solution.

He continued: “The use of artillery is not the proper answer to the crisis. The solution lies in consultations between all Libyans, with the mediations of all the neighbouring countries, especially Algeria.”

Algeria will send, on Friday, a second humanitarian aid convoy to Libya, starting from Djanet district near the Libyan border in the far southeast of the country.

Last Thursday, Algeria decided to reactivate and revitalise its role at the international level, especially concerning the Libyan file and in the Sahel, Sahara and Africa in general, per the decision of the Algerian Supreme Security Council, following a session chaired by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

In his inauguration speech as President of the Republic, Tebboune stressed the importance of “Libya to Algeria,” and said that his country “refuses to be excluded from the proposed solutions to solve the Libyan crisis.”