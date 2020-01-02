Turkish, US presidents discuss Libya, Syria over phone

Turkish president on Thursday talked with his US counterpart over the phone to discuss bilateral relations and situation in Libya and Syria, an official statement said, Anadolu Agency reports.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump spoke, according to a statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan voiced concern over protests against the US security units in Iraq and welcomed the end of siege of the US Embassy in Baghdad.

The two leaders emphasized the significance of diplomacy in solving regional issues while agreeing on consolidation of bilateral cooperation for mutual gain.

READ: What are the consequences of Turkish boots on the ground in Libya?

On Wednesday, thousands of Iraqis stormed the US Embassy compound, protesting against airstrikes Sunday in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia that killed at least 25 fighters.

The airstrikes were in response to a rocket attack Friday on a US military base in Kirkuk, blamed on Kataib Hezbollah, which is part of the Iran-backed Hashd al-Shaabi group, or Popular Mobilization Forces.

Friday’s attack killed one US contractor and wounded four US service members.