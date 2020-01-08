Algeria president receives Turkey’s FM

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune yesterday received Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Algiers and discussed bilateral relations as well as regional developments.

Cavusoglu also met with the Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad as part of his two-day visit to the north African state which began on Monday.

The Turkish foreign minister said that Ankara will cooperate with Algeria on the basis of common interests in various regional issues, most importantly the Libyan crisis.

Cavusoglu also met his Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum, saying: “It is time to develop bilateral relations in many fields, including the economy.”

“There are developments that concern our countries. If we work together, we are confident that we will achieve peace and stability,” he added.

