Trump meets with Netanyahu at White House

US President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, Anadolu reports.

Trump is hosting Netanyahu for dinner, where they will discuss developments in the Middle East, including a Gaza ceasefire deal.

In his third visit to the US within six months, Netanyahu earlier met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Blair House, the president’s official guest house in Washington, DC.

He also met with Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters Monday that there are “many important” matters in the region.

“As you know, the utmost priority for the president right now in the Middle East is to end the war in Gaza and to return all of the hostages.

“Also, as you know, there was a ceasefire proposal that Israel supports that was sent to (the Palestinian group) Hamas, and we hope that they will agree to this proposal. We want to see all of the hostages released. That’s on the top of the president’s mind, so that will be discussed as well as the many other positive developments we’ve seen in the Middle East,” she said.

