Germany says 122 Daesh fighters repatriated

Germany yesterday announced the repatriation of 122 German citizens who had joined Daesh fighters.

“Germany is aware of the return of 122 citizens – who were members of the Daesh group – from Syria and Iraq on 15 November 2019,” a government official said during a parliament session.

Read: Germany invites Algeria to attend Berlin Conference on Libya

According to the government statement, 57 of the repatriated people were German nationals, while another 24 others held dual nationals. The official pointed out that 67 of the returnees had participated in the fighting in Syria and Iraq.

“Local security authorities are exerting great efforts to prevent the return of the Daesh members who do not hold German citizenship,” the official noted.