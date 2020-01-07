Germany invites Algeria to attend Berlin Conference on Libya

German Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday officially invited Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to attend a conference organised by Berlin to find a solution to the Libyan crisis.

Algerian state television reported that Merkel spoke to Tebboune yesterday and discussed the latest developments in Libya, adding that the two exchanged views on the situation and the prospects for a solution.

They agreed on the need to expedite efforts to find a political solution to the crisis, it added.

Germany is seeking to bring together countries concerned with the Libyan affairs at a conference in Berlin, in an attempt to reach a political solution to the conflict.

READ: Libya’s Sarraj set to visit Algeria for talks

No date has been set for the conference yet, but there was speculation it would be held this month. The meeting was postponed more than once due to differences between the participating countries; namely the US, Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Egypt and the UAE.

Organisers have been criticised for excluding the conflicting Libyan parties and Libya’s neighbours which are directly affected by the conflict, among others, including Algeria, Tunisia and Qatar.

In his inauguration speech last month, Algeria’s president said his country “refuses to be excluded from any path to the solution in Libya”.