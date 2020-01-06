Libya’s Sarraj set to visit Algeria for talks

Head of Libya’s UN-recognised government, Fayez Al-Sarraj, is set to arrive in Algeria today for talks on the Libyan crisis.

During his one-day visit, Al-Sarraj will meet with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to discuss the situation in Libya, the Algerian Presidency said in a statement.

“The meeting allows the opportunity to exchange views about the situation in Libya and ways to overcome it,” the statement read.

Libyan foreign and interior ministers, Taher Siala and Fathi Bashagha, arrived in Algeria earlier in the day.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is also set to visit Algeria today for talks on aspects of Turkish-Algerian bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional developments and international issues, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

