Israel fines Palestinian prisoner $286,000

An Israeli Magistrates’ Court in Jerusalem yesterday fined a Palestinian prisoner one million shekels ($286,000), Quds Press reported.
Quds Press identified the Palestinian prisoner as Murad Al-Rajabi, from Jerusalem’s Silwan neighbourhood.
Citing human rights sources, the news site said that the Israeli occupation’s court claimed that Al-Rajabi had carried out a stabbing attack three years ago and wounded a number of settlers.
The court, Quds Press added, ruled that the prisoner has to pay 30,000 shekels ($8,600) to one of the settlers who claims to have been wounded in the alleged attack.
Al-Rajabi, who was arrested on 19 October 2016, and is serving a prison term of 15 years.
