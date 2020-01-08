Israel issues home demolition notices to Palestinian families in Jerusalem

The Israeli-run Municipality of Jerusalem delivered at least 12 home demolition notices to Palestinian residents in the city’s Isawiyeh neighbourhood today, Maan News Agency has reported.

The notices were issued under the pretext that the homes were built without a permit. Palestinians are rarely granted building permits by the Israeli occupation authorities, especially in occupied East Jerusalem.

Muhammad Abu Al-Hummus is an activist and member of a local follow-up committee. He explained that teams from the Israeli municipality took pictures of more than 50 buildings and homes in and around the neighbourhood. Some of the places where demolition notices were issued have been identified as Abu Al-Homs, Al-Dhahra, Abu Riyala, Al-Shaheed Yasser Arafat Street, Muhaisen neighbourhood and Olayan neighbourhood.

The Olayan family were ordered by the Israeli authorities to empty their home within 21 days so that it is ready for “immediate” demolition. They have lived there for three years, and will be left homeless by the Israeli action.

Abu Al-Hummus pointed out Israel is increasing the number of Palestinian homes that it is destroying and that some of the buildings earmarked for demolition were built nearly 25 years ago. He also confirmed that having Israeli Jerusalem Municipality staff entering the town and issuing demolition notices is part of a widespread campaign to change the demographics of the Holy City and make space for more illegal settlers. Hence the attacks on Palestinians and the demolition of their homes on a regular basis.