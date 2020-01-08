Libya forces: Retreat from Sirte was tactical

Forces affiliated with the internationally recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) yesterday targeted the Libyan National Army (LNA), affiliated with retired Major General Khalifa Haftar, in the outskirts of the capital Tripoli.

A spokesman for the GNA army, Colonel Mohamed Gnounou, said in a statement that the GNA forces have targeted the LNA’s positions in the Khalatat axis south of Tripoli, without giving further details.

Gnounou added that the GNA forces have deployed reinforcements around Sirte area, who deterred Haftar’s forces as they tried to advance towards the Bouirat Al-Hassoun, west of the city.

Earlier the GNA forces announced that their withdrawal from the city of Sirte was a tactical step to protect civilians there, revealing that the city was attacked by a multinational force.

Since 4 April, the LNA forces affiliated with Haftar have been attacking the capital Tripoli, in an attempt to capture it from the UN-recognised GNA.