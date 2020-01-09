Algeria president forms committee to amend constitution

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune yesterday setup a panel of experts to amend the constitution giving more powers to the parliament and consolidating the judiciary’s independence.

The Algerian presidency announced in a statement that Tebboune received Ahmed Laraba, a member of the United Nations International Law Commission, and appointed him chair of the 17-member panel of experts tasked with preparing proposals on amending the constitution.

According to the statement, the committee should submit its proposals on amending the constitution within two months.

The Algerian president defined seven areas that need amendments in the constitution which include strengthening the rights and freedoms of citizens, the fight against corruption, the consolidation of separation and balance of powers and strengthening the supervisory power of parliament.

READ: Algeria declares rejection of foreign interference in Libya, talks about political solution