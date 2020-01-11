Portuguese / Spanish / English

Government falls in Tunisia after no-confidence vote

January 11, 2020 at 4:58 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
Tunisian parliament speaker Rachid al-Ghannouchi announces that the government Tunisian Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli fell after a no-confidence vote in parliament in Tunis, Tunisia on 11 January 2020. [Yassine Gaidi - Anadolu Agency]
The government Tunisian Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli fell Saturday after a no-confidence vote in parliament, Anadolu reports.

The Jemli government failed to get a vote of confidence from the Tunisian assembly, Rachid Ghannouchi, the parliament speaker announced following the vote.

The government managed just 72 votes with 134 deputies against, Parliament Speaker Rachid Ghannouchi announced after the session that lasted more than 10 hours.

Along with the Ennahda Party, other lawmakers announced support for the government, but opposition parties said they would not support.

According to the Constitution, if the government established by the first party fails to win a vote of confidence, the president appoints an independent person to form a new government.

