Tunisia refuses Turkey request to use its territory to intervene in Libya 

Tunisia has “categorically” refused the use of its territory in the on-going Libya conflict between the UN-recognised government based in Tripoli and the army of General Khalifa Haftar, a government spokesperson said yesterday.

In a statement, residential spokeswoman, Rachida Nayfer, said: “Tunisia categorically rejects any foreign interference in Libya, including the Turkish intervention, which is Tunisia’s position from the first, and has not and will not change.”

“Tunisia cannot allow this and that the answer of Tunisian President Qais Said was explicit to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his recent visit to Tunisia.”

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, she also confirmed her country had refused a Turkish request “to be cooperative in transporting Turkish arms and troops to Libya.” Erdogan visited Tunis two weeks ago and met with Said to discuss the conflict in Libya and last week Ankara approved the deployment of Turkish armed forces to support Tripoli.

On Monday, Haftar’s Libyan National Army seized the strategic coastal city of Sirte, whilst the government aligned forces claimed it was a tactical retreat on their part

