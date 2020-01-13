Erdogan discusses Libya issue with Italian PM 

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Italy`s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the presidential palace in Ankara on Monday. The agenda included an exchange of views on regional and international developments, particularly in Libya, where Italy was the former colonial occupier.

A ceasefire in Libya will help to pave the way for the peace process to start, explained Conte at a press conference in the Turkish capital.

“Turkey is one of the effective regional countries on this issue, but there can’t be a concrete and lasting solution without the involvement of Libya’s neighbours, such as Algeria and Morocco,” added the Italian Premier. “We need to work together towards a new approach that involves everyone at the table.”

Erdogan, meanwhile, pointed out that he hopes to see a ceasefire agreement come into force in Libya soon.

READ: Turkey, Russia propose a ceasefire in Libya

This was Conte’s first visit to Turkey since he took office in 2018. In an official statement, the Turkish Communications Directorate said that the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and steps that can be taken to improve cooperation between their countries.

Turkey is a major partner with Italy in bilateral economic cooperation. Regionally, it is Italy’s main market for exports and 12th on a global level.

There are about 1,400 Italian-owned businesses in Turkey, with significant collaboration in the motor, food, infrastructure and banking sectors.

OPINION: Does the EU need Turkey more than Turkey needs the EU