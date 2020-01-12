Erdogan receives head of Libya’s UN-backed government

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the head of Libya’s UN-recognised government in Istanbul, a diplomatic source said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The closed-door meeting between Erdogan and Fayez al-Sarraj is underway at the Dolmabahce Palace.

The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and forces loyal to Libya’s renegade Gen. Khalifa Haftar accepted a joint call by Turkey and Russia for a cease-fire on Saturday.

The cease-fire took effect at midnight local time and the decision was celebrated with fireworks in Tripoli.

On April 4, Haftar launched an offensive to capture Tripoli from the GNA. According to the UN, more than 1,000 people have been killed since the start of the operation and more than 5,000 injured.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

