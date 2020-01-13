Israel fined Palestinian minors $15,500 in December

Israeli occupation courts ordered Palestinian minors held in Ofer Prison to pay a total of 54,000 shekels ($15,500) in fines during December, Quds Press reported yesterday.

According to a report issued by the PLO’s Commission of Prisoners and Freed Prisoners, the Israeli occupation moved 38 Palestinian minors to Ofer in December, bringing the total number of minors held in the prison to 82.

The report revealed that 20 minors were sentenced during December and their terms ranged between one week to 23 months.

It also revealed that one of the minor prisoners received an administrative detention order for four months.

During 2019, the report said, Israel moved 379 minors to Ofer and imposed fines on them worth 513,100 shekels ($148,000).

The commission described the Israeli violations against Palestinian prisoners, mainly children, as a “vengeful” act and “arbitrary punishment”.

