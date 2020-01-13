PA arrests 3 Palestinians freed from Israel jails

Palestinian Authority (PA) security services have arrested three Palestinian who were released from Israeli jails, Safa news agency reported yesterday.

The news site described the detention as political and illegal. It also noted that there are several others who were arrested on the same grounds.

The news agency reported that the PA security services arrested Mohammed Raddad from Tulkarm, who had been previously arrested by the Israeli occupation several times on political grounds.

It also reported that the PA intelligence services arrested Fawwaz Meri, from Salfit, noting that he had been arrested several times by the Israeli occupation also on political grounds.

At the same time, the intelligence services arrested Maher Al-Qadi, from Ramallah, noting that he had been held by the occupation on numerous occasions.

Last week, the families of the Palestinian prisoners inside Palestinian jails in the occupied West Bank accused the PA leadership of practicing these violations against their sons in order to deter the resistance and activities against the Israeli occupation.