Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israel to demolish 8 houses in occupied West Bank

January 13, 2020 at 6:46 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli forces take security measures around the site as demolition works carried out by excavators by Israeli forces in Isawiya district of Eastern Jerusalem on 24 December, 2019 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces take security measures around the site as demolition works carried out by excavators by Israeli forces in Isawiya district of Eastern Jerusalem on 24 December, 2019 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
 January 13, 2020 at 6:46 pm

Israeli occupation forces handed out demolition orders to eight Palestinian families in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron today.

Local sources quoted the coordinator of the Protection and Steadfastness Committee, Fuad Al-Amouri, as saying that the houses were located between the Carmel and Susiya villages in Yatta, adding that they were owned by “Annan Abd Rabbo, Muhammad Zain, Khalil Rubaei, Mahmoud Rubaei, and Qasim Abu Tahfa.”

READ: Israel issues home demolition notices to Palestinian families in Jerusalem

Al-Amouri pointed out that the demolition notifications had come at a time when attacks by occupation soldiers and settlers against Palestinians in Yatta had intensified, forcing Palestinians out of their homes.

Israel continues to wipe out Palestinian homes, in an attempt to build illegal settlements. Palestinians accuse Israel of waging an aggressive campaign to “Judaise” the occupied territories and wipe away its Arab and Islamic identity and drive out its Palestinian inhabitants.

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments