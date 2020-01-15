Algeria constitution amendment committee begins work 

The rapporteur of the committee of experts charged with formulating proposals for the Algerian constitution amendment, Walid Laggoune, announced yesterday in Algiers that the committee has officially started its duties to “propose what it deems appropriate to establish principles for a state of law.”

Algerian state television broadcast images of the director of the Algerian presidential diwan, Nour Eddine Al-Ayyadi, on Tuesday supervising the installation of the experts committee, headed by Ahmed Laraba, Professor of Public International Law and a member of the UN International Law Commission.

On 8 January Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune set up a 17-member panel of experts led by Laraba to amend the country’s constitution.

Laggoune said that the committee is not a “constituent assembly,” but rather a committee of experts who propose what it deems appropriate to consolidate and establish the basic principles upon which the rule of law is based.

“We will not start from nothing, because the most important principles are found in previous constitutions, but they need to be scrutinised, strengthened and reinforced with the basic tools to ensure their implementation.”