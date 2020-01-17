At least 100 detained during 2 days of demonstrations in Beirut

Security forces detained at least 100 people who participated in two days of protests in Beirut, some of which targeted banks, according to lawyers following up on their cases.

On Tuesday night Beirut witnessed confrontations between demonstrators and security forces, which resulted in injuries of people from both sides.

During the confrontations protesters in Hamra Street broke down the facades of a number of banks and sabotaged the ATM machines, to express their anger at the severe banking restrictions.

Security forces announced shortly after the arrest of “59 suspects of riots and attacks.”

Lebanon: Schools shut down following clashes between protesters and security forces

In renewed clashes on Wednesday night, protesters demonstrated in front of Beirut’s police headquarters, calling for the release of those detained the previous night.

Security forces used force to disperse the demonstrators who threw stones at them, and arrested a number of them, according to statements by activists and lawyers to Agence France-Presse, while no official statement of the number has been issued.

The Lebanese Red Cross counted 47 injured people, 37 of whom were taken to hospitals for treatment. A number of photographers and journalists were also beaten, some while they were broadcasting live on local channels.

According to statistics from the Committee of Lawyers to Defend Protesters, security forces are currently detaining 101 people, 56 of whom, including five underage individuals, were arrested on Wednesday night, in addition to 45 others who have been detained since Tuesday.