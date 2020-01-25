Turkish authorities say 1,234 injured in earthquake

Casualties from the earthquake that hit eastern Turkey on Friday night continue rising with authorities putting the latest figure of the wounded at 1,234, reports Anadolu Agency.

At least 22 people have died in the 6.8-magnitude earthquake. Tremors were also felt in neighboring countries including Syria and Georgia.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in a statement gave a province-wise break up of the wounded; 843 in Elazig, 226 in Malatya, 43 in Diyarbakir, 25 in Adiyaman, six in Batman, 37 in Kahramanmaras, 63 in Sanliurfa.

It further said more than a thousand rescue workers were dispatched to the region along with 18 sniffer dogs.

Also, tents, beds, blankets, food items and mobile kitchens were sent to the quake-hit areas.

Turkish Red Crescent has set up a crisis monitoring desk in the capital Ankara.

Some 250 surveyors are assessing the damage caused by the earthquake. They have identified 81 seriously damaged buildings, 30 completely damaged and 53 with minor damages, the statement said.