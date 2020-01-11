Magnitude 4.7 earthquake hits Istanbul

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake shook Istanbul on Saturday, said Turkey’s state-run disaster management authority, Anadolu reports.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the quake that occurred at 16.37 p.m. local time (1337GMT) centered off the Silivri district in the Sea of Marmara at a depth of 7.09 kilometers (4.40 miles).

The AFAD said they are closely following the developments.

According to Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya, no destruction or casualties have been reported so far.

IMAGES: Misty eyed in Istanbul