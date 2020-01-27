30 protesters injured in south Iraq as security forces open fire on protesters

Thirty Iraqi protesters were injured yesterday after security forces fired live rounds and tear gas in an effort to disperse demonstrators in the city of Nasiriyah, capital of Dhi Qar Governorate, an Iraqi medical source told Anadolu news agency.

A source in Dhi Qar health department said: “The security forces tried, on Sunday, to break up a sit-in by force in Nasiriyah, and used tear gas canisters; wounding 30 protesters”.

“Some of the wounded protesters were taken to hospital for treatment.”

On Saturday, Iraqi security forces fired bullets and tear gas in an effort to disperse protesters in Baghdad, Basra, Dhi Qar and Diwaniya, a few hours after supporters of Shia leader Muqtada Al-Sadr withdrew from the protests.

READ: Iraq’s Sadr movement begins to split

Last week protesters warned that they would escalate their action after a deadline they had set for the country’s political elite to respond to their demands ended without a result.

Since October 2019, Iraq has witnessed violent anti-establishment protests. Thousands have been killing or wounded in the unrest.