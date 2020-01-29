Iraq calls for Arab-Islamic position against Trump ‘peace deal’

First deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Hassan Al-Kaabi, yesterday called for a “firm and unified Arab-Islamic position” against US President Donald Trump’s peace deal in the Middle East.

Al-Kaabi told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that he was “deeply regretting the presence of some Arab ambassadors during the deal’s announcement ceremony in the White House,” adding that Iraq would not accept anything but “the independence of the Palestinian State and the establishment of its capital in Jerusalem.”

The Iraqi official stressed on the necessity for the Arab governments to work together to deter what he described as “the continuous abuses of the Israeli occupation”.

“We [Arab countries] must unite to solve the Palestinian issue and establish a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital while returning the refugees to their homes,” he reiterated.

The so-called “deal of the century” was announced by US President Donald Trump yesterday at a press conference in Washington in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with no Palestinians present.

The United Nations (UN) rejected the deal, saying it is not based on its guidelines, but is an imposition of Trump’s own vision of a two-state solution. The deal was also rejected by all Palestinian parties.