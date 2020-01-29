PA requests emergency Arab League meeting to discuss Deal of the Century

Today, Tuesday, the Palestinian Authority (PA) requested an emergency meeting of the League of Arab States, at the level of foreign ministers, to discuss the alleged US Deal of the Century.

The PA’s request was voiced by its ambassador to Cairo and permanent representative to the Arab League, Diab Al-Louh, according to the Palestine News Agency.

Al-Louh said that “Palestine officially requested holding an extraordinary session of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level, in the presence of the President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, to discuss ways to confront the so-called (Deal of the Century), which is scheduled to be announced today.”

He explained that the meeting, scheduled for next Saturday, comes at a critical time.

Al-Louh called for “a unified Arab position to confront all plans to cancel the Palestinian national cause and eliminate the two-state solution, and the chances of establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the territory of the state of Palestine occupied in 1967 with its capital in East Jerusalem, which was approved by international agreements, charters and resolutions.”

US President Donald Trump plans to announce the alleged deal today, in the presence of the outgoing Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the head of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz, Netanyahu’s most prominent rival in the parliamentary elections.

Read: The ‘deal of the century will not be stopped by condemnation alone

Earlier on Monday, the PA called on the international community to boycott the US plan, which the Palestinians have rejected since announcing it for the first time while accusing Trump’s administration of being biased to Israel.

The main Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip have declared Tuesday and Wednesday as days of wrath in all the Palestinian territory to confront the US peace plan.

The so-called Deal of the Century is a US settlement plan, which is said to be based on forcing the Palestinians, with the help of some Arab states, to make unfair concessions in favour of the Israeli occupation, especially regarding the status of Jerusalem, the right of return of refugees, and the limits of the hoped-for Palestinian state.