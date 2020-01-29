Islamic Jihad, Hamas accept Abbas invite to meet following US deal

Chief of National Relations of Islamic Jihad, Khaled Al-Batsh, said yesterday that his movement had accepted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ invitation to meet in Ramallah to discuss action against the US’ “deal of the century”.

In a press release, Al-Batsh said: “This meeting will not be an alternative to the planned meeting announced by all the Palestinian factions to lay out a comprehensive plan against Trump’s deal.”

This came following Abbas’ invitation to all the Palestinians factions, including Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, to meet in Ramallah in order to discuss practical measures against the deal of the century.

Azzam Al-Ahmad, head of the Fatah bloc in the parliament, told Anadolu that Hamas would also attend the meeting.

READ: This is America’s most generous deal ever for Israel