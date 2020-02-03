Tunisian president arrives in Algeria on his first trip abroad

Tunisian President Kais Saied arrived on Sunday in Algeria for a one-day visit, his first visit outside Tunisia since he won the presidency.

The Tunisian Presidency has previously confirmed that Saied will visit his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in acceptance of his invitation.

“During this visit, the two presidents will hold talks on ways and means to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries. They will also address the international and regional situation, especially in Libya and occupied Palestine,” added the Tunisian Presidency.

This is the first visit of Saied’s official visits abroad, in implementation of a pledge that he undertook when he was sworn in on 23 October 2019, that Algeria will be his first destination abroad.