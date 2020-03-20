3 children among 6 killed in Syria regime airstrikes in Daraa 

As many as six civilians, including three children, were killed as a result of Syrian regime airstrikes on the town of Jlen, in the western countryside of Daraa, Anadolu reported.

The agency quoted local sources as saying that the regime forces bombed the town after clashes with armed opposition groups who had kept their weapons after a truce signed with Russia.

The sources pointed out that the clashes began after Syrian regime forces targeted a car carrying opposition representatives from the town who were on their way to meet the regime reconciliation committee in protest against the latter’s violation of the ceasefire agreement and its efforts to control the town by force.

According to the sources, two opposition representatives were killed in the attack, while a third was wounded, prompting opposition fighters to launch an attack against Syrian regime forces stationed around their town.

Eight soldiers were killed as a result, the sources said, adding they responded by shelling the town killing six civilians, including three children.

Russia signed a ceasefire agreement with the opposition factions in Daraa and its countryside in July 2018 allowing the opposition factions to keep some of their light weapons.

