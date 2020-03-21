Iran: Coronavirus death toll rises to 1,556

A total of 123 people in Iran have died of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 1,556, said Iranian health officials on Saturday.

A Health Ministry statement said 966 new virus cases were found, raising the number of cases to 20,610.

A total of 7,635 people who were treated for the virus have been discharged from hospitals to date, it added.

The cases of new deaths dropped from the largest number recorded, 149.

READ: 70% of Iran may contract coronavirus, says Rouhani

The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 166 countries and regions around the globe, while the tally of confirmed cases topped 275,000, according to data compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll has exceeded 11,000, causing a chain reaction as governments place countries on lockdown to stem the spread.

China, Italy, Iran, and Spain continue to be the most affected countries.

Despite the rising number of cases, a vast majority of those infected by the virus suffer mild symptoms and recover.