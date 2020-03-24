ICC postpones procedures against Israel due to coronavirus

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has postponed its procedures against Israel due to the coronavirus outbreak, ICC’s chief prosecutor announced on Sunday.

According to the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, the ICC’s Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said that the procedures against Israel would be delayed for at least a month, citing the global coronavirus pandemic.

READ: Israel’s army wants to take up battle against coronavirus

Bensouda, the Israeli newspaper said, was slated to file her responses to several issues on 30 March.

Due to the pandemic, which has forced the Hague to shut down, she has asked the court for give her one extra month to complete her full brief, which could be 1,800 pages long.